NEWARK, Del. — Delaware State Police are asking the public to be respectful and understanding surrounding potential traffic delays for a fallen trooper's funeral.
On Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, Cpl. Matthew T. “Ty” Snook will be laid to rest. The public memorial will be held at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center. A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., followed by a law enforcement pass and review, 1 p.m. service, and final honors. Burial will be private.
Delaware State Police say a livestream of the service will begin at approximately 12 p.m. on the Delaware State Police YouTube channel.
Roads to close
Troopers say traffic disruptions are anticipated throughout the morning, particularly along Interstate 95. Southbound lanes of I-95 will be temporarily closed in the area of the Christiana Mall to Route 896 starting around 6:30 a.m. to accommodate a convoy of law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public safety personnel traveling to the service.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. Additionally, police say parking at the Bob Carpenter Center will be limited. Once the main lots are full, people who live nearby or are attending the event will be directed to overflow parking areas where shuttle buses may be used to transport attendees from overflow lots to the event site.
All attendees are asked to follow directions from law enforcement and DelDOT workers to help ensure a safe and respectful event.
Trooper remembered as a hero
Snook was 34 years old, originally from Hockessin and was a 10-year veteran with the Delaware State Police. He was shot and killed while working at the the DMV in Wilmington on an overtime assignment on December 23rd. In his final moments, Cpl. Snook protected a DMV employee.
Cpl. Snook leaves behind a wife and one-year-old daughter.