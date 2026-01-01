DELAWARE - As the New Year begins, so does a major change for Delaware workers. January 1st, 2026 marks the official launch of Delaware’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program, a benefit people say will offer crucial financial support to employees during life’s most challenging moments.
The Delaware Department of Labor says the program will provide paid time off for eligible workers who need it most, allowing them to care for a new child, support a seriously ill family member, or address their own medical needs without jeopardizing their income.
Mary Beth Kramedas, who works at a shop in Rehoboth Beach, called the new leave benefit a positive step. One she could see herself using in the future.
"I think that it’s wonderful that they’re supporting it and implementing it," Kramedas said.
While she supports the initiative, Mary Beth also stressed the importance of responsible use.
"I don’t think it’s something that should be taken advantage of. I think it should be on an individual basis," she said. "If you physically can’t work, paid leave is great, or a crisis at home or something where you need it."
Under the new law, eligible workers may take up to 12 weeks of paid leave in a year for parental, medical or caregiving reasons. The benefit is designed to replace a portion of wages, generally about 80 percent of the worker’s average weekly wage with a maximum weekly payment of up to $900 for 2026 and 2027.
For many people, the program represents a significant step forward in worker protections.
Morgan Spano, another local worker, said she appreciates having more security for the unexpected.
"You never really know what could happen in life. And I just think that it’s great to have more days for just in case anything does happen," Spano said.
The initiative is years in the making. The law that authorized paid leave, the Healthy Delaware Families Act, was signed in 2022, and contributions toward the program began on Jan. 1, 2025. Benefits are now available as of Jan. 1, 2026.
Unlike some states where private insurance can fulfill the requirement, DOL says most Delaware employers with 10 or more employees must participate in the state system, though smaller businesses have limited obligations.
To ease the transition, the state is waiving penalties and interest on late employer filings during the program’s first year, so long as quarterly reports and contributions are submitted by March 31, 2026, according to DOL.