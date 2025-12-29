DELAWARE - Grotto Pizza says they will be hosting a fundraiser on Jan. 5 to support the family of Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook.
The company says the initiative aims to assist the Snook family during a difficult time. They added that 20 percent of all sales in Delaware will be donated directly to official fundraising efforts on their behalf.
"Every slice makes a difference," the company said.
Snook, 34, was fatally shot Dec. 23 while working an overtime shift at a Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles office south of Wilmington. Authorities have said Snook was shot from behind and, in his final moments, pushed a DMV employee out of harm’s way before being shot again.
He is survived by his wife and their 1-year-old daughter.
Customers in Delaware are encouraged to visit Grotto Pizza on Jan. 5 to participate in the fundraiser.