Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale force winds may not begin until later this afternoon after a cold front moves through. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&