Planned upgrades coming to Northside Park in Ocean City.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Northside Park in Ocean City could soon see a series of upgrades aimed at improving amenities and accessibility for visitors, the town’s Recreation and Parks Committee said.
The park, which is used year-round for activities ranging from summer strolls to the Winterfest lights display, is considered a “hidden gem” by local Vince Ryan. Ryan walks the park six days a week, and said he appreciates its open space and quiet atmosphere.
According to Ocean City Parks Superintendent, planned improvements include upgrading the playground, replacing the softball field lights with LED fixtures to reduce costs and improve visibility, and enhancing park pathways to address drainage issues and make walking easier. Town officials also plan to implement shoreline stabilization at Northside Park to protect against erosion.
The total cost of the projects is estimated at around $1 million, with funding coming from the town’s Capital Reserve Fund and state grants. Construction is expected to take place in 2026 and 2027.