BROADKILL BEACH, Del. - Nearly a dozen dead snow geese have been found along Broadkill Beach, though officials have not confirmed an official cause for the deaths observed on the shoreline.
"I didn’t see them at first," said a beachgoer who was walking dogs along the beach. “They’re dotting the beach up and down here. I would expect a dead fish, not dead birds." Another beachgoer, Eileen Callery, said the sight was unsettling. “It’s a concern for the dogs and the people, and really the whole ecosystem here,” Callery said. “It’s a very upsetting event to see.”
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said a sick snow goose collected Dec. 8 in eastern Kent County tested presumptively positive for H5 avian influenza. State officials are urging residents, hunters and beachgoers to report sightings of sick or dead wild birds, particularly snow geese and ducks, and to avoid handling them.
A spokesperson for DNREC said the agency is checking with the Wildlife Section within the Division of Fish and Wildlife and is working to provide an updated response by mid-afternoon.