NEWARK, Del. - Delaware Technical Community College officials say they are seeking a formal apology from a third-party bookstore vendor after an unauthorized sign posted at the Stanton Campus sparked outrage online.
College officials said the sign, which appeared at the campus bookstore Monday morning, read, "Opening late dure to whatever that was going on this morning." A photograph of the sign circulated on social media, prompting backlash from community members.
In a statement, the college said the sign was created and posted by an employee of Follett Higher Education, the third-party vendor that operates bookstores at Delaware Tech campuses.
"We are currently seeking a letter of apology from the vendor, Follett Higher Education, that will express their regret, embarrassment, and shame brought to the Delaware Tech Stanton Campus community and our community at large." said the college.
It is not confirmed if this sign was referring to the road closures for Cpl. Snook's memorial service. Troopers said traffic disruptions were to be expected throughout the morning, particularly along I-95. Southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Christiana Mall to Route 896 were temporarily closed.