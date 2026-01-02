MILLSBORO, Del. - As Millsboro continues to grow at a rapid pace, town leaders are weighing a temporary pause on new development applications.
Town officials are considering a proposed six-month moratorium on new development submissions, a move supporters say would give the town time to reassess future growth and evaluate its impact on traffic, utilities and overall quality of life.
"It’s just really crazy right now," said Mari May, from Millsboro, who supports the proposed pause.
"I think a pause in construction right now would be the best thing for everyone involved," May said. "I don’t think we have the infrastructure here to support the continued development that is occurring constantly."
Millsboro has been among several towns on Delmarva experiencing rapid population growth in recent years, driven largely by new housing developments. People say that growth is already affecting daily routines, particularly when it comes to traffic and accessibility.
"With all the development, it kind of affects where you get in and out of and how you get around," said Lee Trueheart, who lives around the area.
Some people say their concerns go beyond traffic. One person who CoastTV spoke with off camera said the pace of development has them considering leaving Delaware altogether, arguing that new construction is ruining the state’s rural character.
Supporters of the proposed moratorium say the pause is not meant to stop growth entirely, but rather to ensure it happens responsibly.
"Planning is everything, but nothing ever goes according to plan," said Trueheart. "So step back, look at it and see what it is."
If approved, the temporary halt would allow town leaders to review infrastructure capacity, traffic patterns and public services before allowing additional large-scale projects to move forward.
The proposal is expected to go before the Millsboro Town Council on Jan. 5. The decision could signal how the town and others facing similar pressures across Sussex County plans to balance development with long-term sustainability.