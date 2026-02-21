Snow coverage

DELMARVA - CoastTV and WBOC will provide special live coverage Sunday evening as the latest winter storm moves across Delmarva.

A live stream is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the stations’ apps, with reporters positioned across the peninsula to track snowfall totals, road conditions and impacts in real time.

There will be no 6 p.m. broadcast due to sports programming — basketball on CoastTV and golf on WBOC. Viewers can watch the 7 p.m. coverage through the stations’ mobile apps, which are also available for download on smart TVs.

Team coverage will continue during the late newscasts, airing at 10 and 11 p.m. on WBOC and at 11 p.m. on CoastTV.

