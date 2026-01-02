Delaware is experiencing a volunteer firefighter shortage that has community members concerned
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware is experiencing a shortage of volunteer firefighters, drawing concern from community members.
According to the Delaware State Fire School Annual Report for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, the total number of Fire and Rescue trained students trained has dropped significantly.
In the 2023-2024 report, the Delaware State Fire School trained a total of 7,718 Fire and Rescue students. The number of students trained in the 2024-2025 report was 486 fewer than the previous year, with a total of 7,232 Fire and Rescue students.
Millsboro Fire Company Assistant Chief Drew Jensen says recruiting has been a challenge for over 10 years.
"You have a different generation. You're competing for a lot of different things (with) young people," says Jensen. "There's travel sports, there's lots of activities. You also have a lot of people who are working two jobs."
Some members of the Millsboro community, such as Sylvester Pope, say the shortage is certainly concerning.
"You know, you can't dally with it, right?" Pope says. "If there to be an emergency, that's not the time you want to figure out that you got it wrong."
Pope says the sirens are an everyday reminder of just how important our volunteer firefighters and other first responders are.
Ron O'Neal, President of the Millboro Fire Company, says he feels the company is in a good spot staffing-wise. That did not stop O'Neal from referring to the shortage as a statewide epidemic, however.
"Right now we're probably (at) about 70 members on the roster, with 25-30 that are main responders," says O'Neal. "Our numbers this year are 700 fires, we're probably close to 5,000 ambulance calls, which we have a paid EMS crew for that."
As temperatures get colder and the air gets drier, communities can be at a greater risk of fires.
Joy Hilliker, who works at Black Cat Antiques in downtown Millsboro, agrees with Jensen by slightly crediting the shortage to a generational shift.
"Even if you do call firefighters in, you're still going to have a delay. The delay is what causes lives, and causes other things to happen, you know, the whole place to go up and have nothing left," says Hilliker.
First responders and community members say local municipalities could likely provide more assistance, but educating the public about the importance of first responders could also play a crucial role in mitigating the shortage.
