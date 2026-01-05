DELAWARE -The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents who sell a vehicle privately to complete a Seller’s Report of Sale to avoid being held responsible for violations that occur after the sale.
DMV officials say failing to submit the report can result in former owners receiving red-light, toll or parking violations tied to a vehicle they no longer own. The report documents when ownership changes hands and helps protect sellers from future liability.
When selling a Delaware-titled vehicle to an out-of-state buyer, sellers must complete Section 1, the Assignment of Certificate of Title, on the back of the title. This includes listing the buyer’s name and address, the date of sale, purchase price and an odometer disclosure. If the title lists ownership as “or,” only one seller’s signature is required. If ownership is listed as “and,” all owners must sign.
For in-state sales, the DMV recommends that sellers accompany buyers to a DMV office to ensure the title is properly transferred. If that is not possible, sellers should follow the same procedures required for out-of-state transactions.
Sellers must also complete the Seller’s Report of Sale, which can be found on the back of the registration card or as a detachable section at the bottom of newer vehicle titles. The completed report should include the buyer’s name and address, the date and time of sale and the seller’s signature. It must be mailed to the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, Vehicle Services Help Desk, P.O. Box 698, Dover, Delaware 19903.
In out-of-state sales, sellers are required to remove the license plate from the vehicle and return it to any Delaware DMV office. The DMV can issue the buyer a temporary tag for $20, allowing the vehicle to be driven to the state where it will be titled. Buyers must provide proof of insurance, a bill of sale or certificate of title, the vehicle identification number and the vehicle’s make and year.
DMV officials stress that if a seller fails to remove or return the license plate, they may remain linked to the vehicle and risk receiving violations after the sale.