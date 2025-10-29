REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Orange demolition signs now mark the site of the former Dolle's building on the north end of the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, signaling the start of a new chapter for one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.
The building, once home to Dolle's Salt Water Taffy is slated for demolition to make way for a new four-story hotel. The project, approved in January, will include 60 hotel rooms and retail space on the first floor.
City Communications Manager for Rehoboth Beach said officials are meeting with the developer and contractor to finalize a demolition date, which is expected to be announced soon.
For longtime visitors, the changes are bittersweet. Diane Crom, who grew up visiting the boardwalk, said she worries the new hotel could alter the traditional, family atmosphere.
"It’s really, it’s crazy. But that’s the way the beach town has always been," Crom said. "I mean, the bandstand changed... everything changes."
Renderings displayed at the demolition site show plans for several familiar names to return once construction is complete. Kohr Bros will occupy a spot along Rehoboth Avenue, and Grotto Pizza will be located on the corner. A new restaurant, Whiskey Jacks, is also planned for the first floor retail area.
Some people that live in Rehoboth Beach, are optimistic about the project’s potential impact.
Ronnette Radican, who has lived on Virginia Avenue for the past three years, said the hotel and other upcoming developments could provide an economic boost for the city. "The hotels, I believe, are going to change things for the better," Radican said. "That will tremendously help us as residents."
Despite the changes, many locals say the new development will blend the old with the new, bringing back popular shops like Kohr Bros. and Grotto Pizza while ushering in a new era for Rehoboth’s iconic boardwalk.