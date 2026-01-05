MILTON, Del. - The Milton Police Department said a single investigation helped close two open cases, leading to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on multiple charges.
Officers first responded around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18, to a reported theft at the Cypress Grove Apartment Complex. Police said a Milwaukee power tool was stolen from an unfinished garage building sometime around 6:30 a.m.
Later that morning, at about 10:30 a.m., police received another call reporting a residential burglary at the same complex. The same officer responded and determined the burglary occurred earlier, around 5:30 a.m.
Through the investigation, police identified the suspect as Malik Aiken, 25-years-old. Authorities said Aiken used a lock-pick to enter an unoccupied apartment, disabled security cameras and stole items from inside. Investigators allege he then entered an unfinished garage and took the power tool left behind by a construction crew.
Police said the investigation led officers to a wooded area in Lincoln, where the stolen tool had been discarded. The power tool was recovered and returned to the construction crew.
Aiken was arrested Dec. 29, and charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft over $1,500 and theft under $1,500, police said.
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he received a $7,000 cash bond and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution.