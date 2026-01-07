MILTON, Del. - A major shopping and residential development is planned near the new Route 16 overpass in Sussex County.
According to Ocean One development documents, the 116-acre project will be located near Route 16 with full access to Delaware Route 1, including a direct right-in, right-out entrance for southbound traffic. Retail construction is expected to be delivered in phases, with completion targeted for 2027.
Ocean One documents outline a mix of big-box retailers, a grocery store and multiple restaurant outparcels. Six standalone restaurant pads, each approximately 5,000 square feet, are proposed as part of the project.
Plans also include several large anchor retail spaces ranging from 75,000 to 135,000 square feet, a proposed 50,000-square-foot grocery store, and more than 22,000 square feet of inline retail. A combined retail and hotel component totaling approximately 26,000 square feet is also listed in project materials.
In addition to commercial space, the project includes a proposed residential component of 280 total housing units, according to the documents.
Developers state in the documents that the project is intended to serve Sussex County’s growing population and increased traffic along the Route 1 corridor. When completed, Ocean One is expected to be among the county’s largest retail centers.
No tenants or construction start dates have been formally announced.