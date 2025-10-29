OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City has agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a wrongful death claim stemming from a deadly tram crash that occurred on the Boardwalk on Aug. 20, 2024.
The crash involved an Ocean City Boardwalk tram and led to the death of a two-year-old boy last year.
According to a settlement agreement obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the boy’s family will receive $400,000 from the town. In return, they’ve agreed not to pursue any future legal action against the town or its employees, contractors, or agents.
Ocean City did not admit to any wrongdoing or liability. The agreement makes it clear that the payment is intended to settle the matter entirely and avoid further litigation.
The town also agreed to honor the child’s memory by placing a bench on the Boardwalk near Dorchester Street through Ocean City’s Bench Dedication Program. The town will cover the cost of the bench and all related fees.
Following the accident in 2024, the tram service had been paused. It was not until October 2025 that the tram service was ultimately ended for good.