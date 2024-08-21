OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Town of Ocean City has suspended all boardwalk tram services until further notice after a tragic accident that took place on the town's boardwalk the evening of Aug. 20.
According to Ocean City Police, the tram crash resulted in the death of a 2-year-old boy. The agency says the young child was struck by a southbound tram near Dorchester Street at approximately 8:14 p.m.
Police confirm it happened while the child was crossing the tram pad. Despite the work of Ocean City EMS personnel, the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are withholding the names of those involved, including the child, as authorities work to notify the family.
"There are no words to convey the profound sadness we feel for the family and their unimaginable loss," said Mayor Rick Meehan on behalf of the town. "We are devastated and heartbroken. Ocean City is a tight-knit community, and we grieve together in times like these. We are committed to supporting the family and ensuring that everything possible is done to prevent such tragedies in the future."
In the hours following the incident, a makeshift memorial began to form at the site of the collision. Locals and visitors alike placed stuffed animals along the boardwalk as a tribute to the young boy whose life was cut short.
The Ocean City Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is leading the investigation into the crash, which involved two tram conductors who remained at the scene following the collision. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the department either directly or anonymously. In the meantime, Ocean City officials continue to investigate the deadly crash. The Town is working with law enforcement and authorities in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.