NEWARK, Del. — Delmarva Power has submitted two proposals to the Delaware Public Service Commission aimed at keeping energy service reliable and affordable for Delaware families and businesses. The filings, announced Dec. 9, include a new suite of customer programs and a rate review tied to infrastructure investments.
Delmarva Power says the proposed Affordability and Load Flexibility Portfolio would offer Delaware customers up to $100 in annual bill savings by reducing energy use during peak times. The second proposal — a comprehensive rate review — seeks to fund critical grid upgrades while introducing a discounted rate for eligible low- to moderate-income customers.
“Costs continue to rise across the board for families and businesses for nearly every good and service,” said Marcus Beal, Delmarva Power region president. “The programs we are proposing and investments we are making in the grid are designed with our customers at the forefront, and to deliver the reliable energy they expect and deserve.”
This portfolio comes after last winter Delmarva Power customers reported massive spikes, prompting legislative action. Delmarva Power said higher bills were caused by unseasonably cold weather.
Incentives for smarter energy use
The Affordability and Load Flexibility Portfolio includes a range of programs designed to help people manage when and how they use electricity. Those who participate could save between $60 and $100 annually on their bills, and Delmarva Power projects $13 million in net benefits for all customers.
Proposed programs include:
Smart Thermostat Incentives: Customers can enroll their smart thermostats to participate in demand response events.
Direct Load Control 2.0: Delmarva can briefly cycle enrolled air conditioning and heating units during peak demand.
EV-Specific Charging Plans: Programs encourage electric vehicle charging during off-peak hours through time-of-use rates.
Whole Home Time-of-Use Rates: Customers shift electricity usage away from peak hours to access lower pricing.
Battery and Demand Response Pilots: Programs test customer-owned battery storage and provide support in specific areas of the grid.
Rate review tied to infrastructure upgrades
The rate review supports Delmarva Power’s investments in equipment upgrades and service reliability. If approved, Delmarva Power says the average residential customer using 810 kWh per month would see gradual increases of $0.13 in 2027, $0.39 in 2028, and $0.59 in 2029 for the flexibility portfolio, plus an estimated $6 monthly increase — about 4% — from the rate review proposal.
There would be no immediate impact on customer bills, according to Delmarva Power.
The company also proposes a 20 percent discount on the delivery portion of bills for customers enrolled in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or the Delaware Energy Assistance Program.
Delmarva Power said various investments in infrastructure across the state have led to a 47 percent decrease in outages across Delaware over the last decade. Since July 2023, the company has invested $480 million in capital improvements across the state.
Community partnerships and assistance
“Many households across Delaware are feeling the strain of higher living costs, and access to safe, reliable energy remains a basic necessity,” said United Way CEO Michelle Taylor. “Delmarva Power works every day to modernize the local energy grid while expanding outreach and support for customers who need help. This reflects a real commitment to equity.”
In 2024, more than 23,000 Delmarva Power customers received over $23 million in assistance. The company continues to offer help through:
The $4.5 million Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund
Budget Billing for more predictable monthly costs
My Account tools for tracking and saving on energy use
The Assistance Finder tool to connect with local and federal help programs
The Delaware Public Service Commission will review both filings through its public regulatory process. Customers and stakeholders can learn more at delmarva.com/Rates or explore customer support resources at delmarva.com/BillSupport.