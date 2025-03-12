DELAWARE- The debate over rising energy costs continues, as Delaware lawmakers push forward with efforts to rein in utility expenses. Three bills aimed at limiting rate hikes and increasing transparency cleared a key committee Wednesday, but Delmarva Power argues the measures could hurt infrastructure improvements.
Breakdown of the Bills
Senate Bill 59 proposes changes to how rate increases are reviewed and approved. Supporters argue it would give Delaware's Public Service Commission more power to challenge unnecessary rate hikes.
Senate Bill 60 would limit the costs that utility companies can pass on to customers and impose a $125 million cap on capital expenses.
Senate Bill 61 focuses on transparency, requiring votes from the regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection, to be made public.
Sen. Russ Huxtable (D-Lewes) expressed optimism about the bills’ momentum, citing recent concerns over high energy bills. “I think this is a great step forward. I think there’s tailwinds behind this because of what our folks experienced in January with higher-than-expected bills due to the colder winter,” Huxtable said.
All three measures will now head to the Senate floor for a vote.
Delmarva Power Pushes Back
Delmarva Power has voiced opposition, saying the legislation creates unnecessary regulatory burdens.
“We do feel like additional legislation at this point for our utility really subverts that collaborative process that we have with PJM,” said Marcus Beal of Delmarva Power. “It can also stifle participation and innovation in those meetings, and really it just creates an administrative burden.”