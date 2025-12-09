LEWES, Del. - A 17-year-old from Ellendale has been arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend shooting at Jefferson Apartments that left a 10-year-old child seriously hurt, according to the Lewes Police Department.
The shooting happened early on Nov. 28 at 825 Kings Highway. Police say someone fired 30 rounds from an assault-style rifle into a second-floor apartment from the parking lot and then drove off in a silver car. Five people were inside the apartment at the time, all of whom were asleep when the gunfire erupted.
A 10-year-old, who was near a window, was shot in the forearm and later airlifted to AI duPont Children’s Hospital in Wilmington. After surgery to remove the bullet, the child was listed in serious but stable condition. The other four people in the apartment were not hurt.
Police say that after “numerous days of investigation,” which included dozens of interviews and evidence collection, detectives arrested the teenager on Dec. 9. The 17-year-old faces the following charges:
Assault 1st Degree (Class B Felony)
Four counts of Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Class E Felony)
Four counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Class B Felony)
Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Class G Felony)
The teen was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #7 and is being held at the Stevenson House State Detention Facility on $141,000 bail.