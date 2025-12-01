LEWES, Del. - A young person was hurt after an early morning shooting at Jefferson Apartments in Lewes on Nov. 28.
According to the Lewes Police Department, officers were called around 1:08 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, after reports of multiple gunshots at the apartment complex. When officers arrived, they discovered that someone had fired several rounds at a single apartment building.
A young person inside the apartment was hurt by a gunshot but was non-life-threatening, police said. Investigators believe this was a targeted attack and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Lewes Police are asking for help from the community. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Casey Crapps at (302) 645-6264, extension 122. People can also upload video or photo evidence, including from phones or social media, online.