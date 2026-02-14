LONG NECK, Del. - Olympic watch parties continued in support of Mystique Ro, as her mother fully experienced the emotions of watching her daughter compete for a gold medal.
At Saturday's watch party at the Crab Barn in Long Neck, Nicole Ro, mother of Olympian Mystique Ro, watched her daughter compete for a medal in the Olympic Women’s Skeleton Competition.
The watch party at the Long Neck restaurant continued Saturday at 11 a.m., as people from across the greater Millsboro area came in to show their support for Nicole and Mystique.
What started as a normal bar scene at the Crab Bar quickly turned into an outpouring of support towards the Ro family.
Nicole Ro says this whole process has been nothing short of memorable.
"It's crazy, I can't put it into words," Ro said. "I'm everywhere. I can't tell you, I'm all over the place. I can't watch it. I will. I'm everywhere. My heart is fluttering,"
Nicole Ro spoke to how the death of Mystique's brother remains a source of motivation to Mystique, fueling her determination to be the best she can possibly be.
"He passed away in '21, so and that just fuels her and encourages her because he was always the one to push her, and because he was so big and she was a little tiny," said Ro. "They always had this thing that they just had a thing together."
At the Crab Barn, you could feel the anticipation and excitement in the air as those who came to the watch party gathered around Ro to watch the big moment unfold.
That moment for Nicole, watching her daughter achieve a dream, representing Team U.S.A as an Olympian. Nicole says Mystique has always been an athlete, having participated in sports like gymnastics, soccer, track, and now skeleton races.
"Its just in her bones to be athletic and just work hard. She's a beast." Nicole exclaimed.
Nicole says that Mystique's track experience at Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina, was a crucial part of her athletic development.
Rich Tori helped organize the event and says the idea, which crossed his radar almost a year ago, was a no-brainer.
"We've known Nicole for quite a while. We've hung out together here many times. She's so proud of Mystique," Tori tells CoastTV.
John Koerkel frequents the Crab Barn and says today had a special feel.
"We're all hooting and hollering just like everyone else was," Koerkel shared. "I just wanted to see her do good, and see her excel at her sport."
Nicole says the support towards Mystique that she has received from Delawareans means the world to her.
"Being here with the friends, and the local Long Neck people in Delaware, it's just been so wonderful," Ro said. "They've been so supportive of me and her. Just being here to cheer her on."
Mystique finished 15th today but showed tremendous potential in what has been a memorable Olympic debut. Mystique and Austin Florian will represent Team U.S.A on Sunday in the mixed team skeleton event.