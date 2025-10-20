OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City leaders have officially announced that the boardwalk tram service, a staple attraction since 1964, will not return following a deadly crash that killed a 2-year-old boy in August 2024.
The city suspended tram operations immediately after the accident and launched a months-long safety review. Now, City Manager Terry McGean says the service is permanently discontinued.
“This decision was not made lightly,” the Town of Ocean City said in a statement. “The Town acknowledges the long-standing tradition and the fond memories many people who live there and visitors have of the boardwalk tram. However, after thoughtful review and extensive discussion, the trams will not return in their previous form.”
The trams had been off the boardwalk since the deadly accident, not returning for the 2025 summer season. Even before the deadly accident, the tram struggled to attract drivers.
McGean said the decision was influenced by issues identified during the review process.
“There were just a number of things that, all together comprehensively, led us to the decision that we can’t bring the trams back the way they currently or were previously,” McGean said.
Ocean City also hired a consultant to assist in evaluating the tram system. While no specific changes have been confirmed, city leaders say they are brainstorming new ways to move visitors along the boardwalk safely and effectively.
“The goal is to introduce new attractions and experiences to connect visitors along the boardwalk in a safe and enjoyable way,” the Town's statement added.
No timeline has been given for potential replacements or new transportation concepts.