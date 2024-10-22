OCEAN CITY, Md. - Families flock to Ocean City each summer to enjoy its beaches, boardwalk, and various activities. However, the community was shaken by tragedy on August 20th when a 2-year-old boy was struck and killed by the Ocean City tram.
In the wake of the accident, residents have come together to honor the child, placing stuffed animals at the site of the incident as a memorial.
Rick McDaniel, a vacationer in Ocean City, expressed the community's sorrow. “You can't imagine what the families are going through. What if that was your two-year-old?” he said.
The Ocean City Council is now evaluating the future of the tram service. Ocean City Manager Terry McGean reported that police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. “We’re looking at all parts of the accident, but also all parts of the tram operations,” McGean stated. “We want to make sure that when we do go back in service, that we’re doing it as safely as possible.”
McDaniel voiced hope that the tram service could resume safely, emphasizing its importance for many visitors, particularly the elderly and those with mobility challenges. “A lot of people depend on that for transportation, especially elderly people or people with back problems. It just seems like more precautions would be the way to go, not canceling,” he added.
The Ocean City Council plans to wait for the investigation to conclude before making any final decisions regarding the tram service.