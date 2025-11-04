GEORGETOWN, Del. — A fire police officer was critically hurt Monday evening after being struck by a car at the intersection of Shingle Point Road and Lewes-Georgetown Highway, according to Delaware State Police.
The crash happened around 8:36 p.m. at the intersection of Lewes-Georgetown Highway and Shingle Point Road, where emergency crews were already on scene handling an earlier crash.
According to investigators, the 78-year-old fire police officer from Georgetown was standing in the eastbound lane near his vehicle with emergency blue lights activated. He was wearing a high-visibility reflective vest and hat and was using a red strobe wand to control traffic when an eastbound Honda Accord struck him.
The officer was flown to an area hospital with critical injuries. The 20-year-old driver of the Honda, also from Georgetown, was not hurt.
Lewes-Georgetown Highway was shut down for several hours as troopers investigated and cleared the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.