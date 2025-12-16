OCEAN CITY, Md. - Music fans can officially mark their calendars. The Oceans Calling music festival is coming back to Ocean City next year, with dates set for Sept. 25–27, 2026.
Organizers released a vibrant new “Save the Dates” on social media Tuesday, confirming that the three-day coastal festival will return to the Ocean City Inlet and boardwalk area for another weekend of live music, local food, and amusement rides.
Past performers of the festival include John Mayer, Alanis Morissette, Cage the Elephant, O.A.R., Blink-182 and Weezer.
While the full 2026 artist lineup has not been revealed yet, Oceans Calling typically announces its headliners in early spring, with ticket sales following soon after. In addition to music, the festival often features chef demonstrations, art vendors and collaborations with local businesses.