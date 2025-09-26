Oceans Calling Map

Oceans Calling music festival kicks off in Ocean City. (Oceans Calling)

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The wait is over. Oceans Calling is officially underway Friday afternoon as the first bands take the stage at the inlet.

The three-day festival is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans to Ocean City’s boardwalk for a packed lineup of acts. Gates open at noon, with music starting at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Headliner Green Day is set to close out opening night, while a full weekend of performances will follow, bringing rock, pop, and alternative favorites to the resort town.

Oceans Calling

Headliner Green Day is set to close out opening night Friday. (Oceans Calling)

Local shops and restaurants are also gearing up for the influx of visitors, many of whom will be staying through Sunday. The music continues through the weekend, with multiple performances planned each day.

