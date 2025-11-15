GEORGETOWN, Del. - Protesters gathered at the Georgetown Circle on Saturday, saying development in Sussex County has gone too far.
"Enough is enough that the county council will hear us," Frank Payton said.
Residents pointed to concerns about infrastructure, including schools and water quality.
Signs at the protest blamed developers, the Sussex County Council and the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission, calling on officials to reject large proposed developments such as Cool Spring Crossing, Atlantic Fields and Belmead Farm.
Judy Rose Seibert, who lives on Route 24 a corridor connected to both the Atlantic Fields and Belmead Farm proposals said more commercial development is the opposite of what the county needs.
"I moved to Sussex County because of the natural beauty here, and it’s just being lost every day," Seibert said. "You see more land bulldozed, more farms, more trees. And it’s just environmentally not a good idea."
For Natheneal Wilson, whose family has lived in Sussex County for generations, the protest was about calling attention to how much the area has changed.
"To bring awareness to the local community, but also calling out the Sussex County Council and Planning and Zoning, because they need to be held accountable," Wilson said.
Ben Hoskins, developer of the Atlantic Fields project, previously told CoastTV that not all development is harmful. He said the amount of property-tax revenue generated by new projects could help offset problems residents cite, including traffic.