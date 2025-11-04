SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — During hours of public comment Tuesday, Sussex County Council continued to hear strong opinions on the proposed Cool Spring Crossing development, a 637-acre mixed-use project planned for Route 9 and Cool Spring Road.
In July, the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously, 4-0, to recommend approval of development.
The plan calls for 1,922 homes, including workforce housing, as well as an assisted living facility, YMCA, grocery store, hotel, restaurants and retail space. Developers say construction alone could generate $1.3 billion for Delaware’s economy and support more than 6,400 full-time jobs.
But many residents said the proposal is too large for the area. “I’m all for development in Delaware,” said nearby resident Henry Isherwood, “but with a lot of thought before you say yes, especially something that large.”
Sue Parmelee, who lives in Sussex County, said local infrastructure isn’t prepared.
"I'm concerned about the impact of the traffic that's going to be created. The impact on medical services, ambulance, fire, police, all of it. And also the schools," said Parmelee.
There were also members of the public present that showed support to the community. Dave Carey owns property within the 637-acres. Carey believes that a commercial hub is needed in that area.
"5,600 homes within three miles of that proposed community who, need to drive either to Lewes much farther than three miles. To Milton, much farther than Lewes or Route one or Georgetown." Carey added "So there is a need for a commercial hub there."
The developer’s attorney argued that the county’s land-use map should be changed from low density to coastal area, saying the area is no longer rural in character, citing nearby water, sewer and medical facilities.
He also noted that if the project is denied, the company still plans to move forward with more than 1,200 single-family homes under existing zoning but without the commercial space or workforce housing.
If approved, Cool Spring Crossing would be built in multiple phases over 20 years, with completion estimated in 2048.