DELAWARE — Delaware’s permit-to-purchase handgun law will take effect Sunday after a federal judge denied an effort to block it, and gun-rights groups are now appealing the ruling.
U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika on Friday rejected a request for a preliminary injunction filed by the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association, Bridgeville Rifle & Pistol Club and BKK Firearms. The decision allows the law—passed in 2024—to move forward as scheduled.
Beginning Nov. 16, anyone seeking to buy or transfer a handgun in Delaware must first obtain a permit that includes fingerprinting, a background check and firearms training. Holders of a Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon license are exempt.
Hours after the ruling, the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association announced in a Facebook post that it has filed a notice of appeal to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. The group argues the law violates the Second Amendment and says the state lacks the infrastructure needed to implement the permit system.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings praised the court’s decision, calling it a victory for gun safety and communities affected by gun violence.
Friday’s ruling applies only to the injunction request. The larger constitutional challenge to the law remains pending in federal court.