DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police is preparing to launch the Permit to Purchase Program, a new requirement under state law that will take effect Nov. 16, for anyone looking to buy or transfer a handgun in Delaware.
The State Bureau of Identification will oversee the permitting process. In a statement, state police encouraged people who live in Delaware and are planning to purchase a handgun to visit the Permit to Purchase website to review the training and documentation requirements.
While the online registration portal is not yet active, the website currently provides a full breakdown of the process, including eligibility documentation and exemptions.
Permit requirements
To apply for a handgun qualified purchaser permit:
Complete a firearms safety course with a certified instructor
Get fingerprinted and photographed through IdentoGO
Pass a background check conducted by the State Bureau of Identification
Applicants must also upload the following:
A government-issued photo ID
Military orders, if applicable
A Firearms Training Course Certificate or proof of exemption
DSP said people who already hold a valid Delaware Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon license issued by the Superior Court are not required to apply for a separate handgun permit.
Who is exempt?
Active and retired law enforcement officers, members of the military and certain other groups may be exempt from the training course. Those seeking exemption must provide documentation with their application.
Delaware law outlines all applicable exemptions, and the state police website includes a list of approved instructors, which DSP said is updated regularly.
Registration and support
The online application portal is expected to become available in the coming weeks. All application-related communications will go through DSP_SBIP2PMail@delaware.gov. Due to high demand, staff will not respond to individual questions, and people are asked to consult the Permit to Purchase website for updates and answers.