GEORGETOWN, Del.- Indivisible Southern Delaware claims two of its members were assaulted during recent sign-waving demonstrations along Coastal Highway. This weekend, the group plans to hold a rally at The Circle in Georgetown.
According to the organization, one incident involved a truck driver who allegedly emitted black smoke, or “rolled coal,” toward the group’s sign-wavers before swerving in their direction. The driver later apologized after being contacted by police, the group said.
A week later, the group said a woman parked her car near the demonstrators, confronted them, and head-butted one of the group’s safety ambassadors before driving away. Police responded, and a report was filed. Indivisible Southern Delaware said the case was classified as “offensive touching,” a misdemeanor. No major injuries were reported.
The organization plans to hold its annual “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The Circle in Georgetown, in partnership with the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice.
Scheduled speakers include Rev. Dr. Vicki Gordy-Smith of Epworth United Methodist Church, Joe Lawson of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, Laurel Mayor Carlos Oliveras, Helen Salita of the ACLU and Emerson Sheldon, a Cape Henlopen High School student.
The group said its events are peaceful and community-focused, with additional Saturday sign-waves planned that morning in Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, and near Thompson Island.