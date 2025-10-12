*This article will be updated if more schools announce closures or delays*
GEORGETOWN, Del. — Multiple school districts on Delmarva are either closing or delaying openings Monday due to flooding and high winds from a coastal storm.
All campuses of Sussex Academy will be closed Monday, Oct. 13, because of high winds and ongoing coastal flooding, according to school administrators.
The Indian River School District has also announced a full closure of schools on Monday due to flooding in coastal areas. A notice from the district states that all IRSD schools will be closed, though twelve-month employees—excluding those working under teacher contracts—are expected to report at their regular time.
Across the state line in Maryland, Somerset County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay Monday. School leaders cited flooding in low-lying areas as the cause of the delay. Staff are advised to report after the delay or when it is safe to do so. Officials said they will reassess conditions in the morning.
Worcester County schools are delaying by one hour Monday morning.