SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A massive new shopping center proposed for the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road is one step closer to becoming a reality.
On Thursday, the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval for a rezoning request that could pave the way for major retailers like Costco, Target and Whole Foods to come to the area west of the Walmart on Coastal Highway.
The development, called Atlantic Fields, would span about 73 acres and include nearly 700,000 square feet of commercial space.
The commission’s recommendation comes with 17 conditions developers would need to meet — including relocating the planned gas station that’s part of the proposed Costco farther inside the site, rather than at the corner, to help minimize traffic impacts.
Those in favor said the proposal aligns with the county’s long-term growth plans and does not represent uncontrolled development. But some nearby residents strongly disagree.
“I think something half the size of the Christiana Mall going in on this little secondary country road is just irresponsible development,” one Lewes local said. “There could be much better uses for community space.”
Commission member Greg Collins cast the only vote against the project, citing traffic concerns and uncertainty over whether DelDOT would make the necessary road improvements.
The rezoning request now heads to Sussex County Council, which will make the final decision.