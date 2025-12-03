WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Katie Addis, the elected Board of Education representative for district six in Worcester County, has resigned from her position, effective immediately.
Addis was elected in November 2022 and sworn in on Jan. 23, 2023, for a four-year term. Her resignation leaves a vacancy on the seven-member school board, which will be filled by the Worcester County Commissioners, according to the district.
“From the campaign trail to three years of service, building relationships with the members of this community has truly been an honor of a lifetime, and I am eternally grateful for the trust you placed in me to represent and advocate for the needs of district six,” Addis said. “Thank you for the privilege of serving you. As we look ahead, I remain confident in the strength, resilience, and goodness of this community. Let us continue to show up for one another, engage with respect, and work together for a brighter future.”
Board President Todd Ferrante expressed appreciation for Addis’ work, saying, “While her resignation was unexpected, we certainly wish Mrs. Addis well. She has been a dedicated servant to those who elected her as their representative.”
He also echoed sentiments shared by Board Member Dr. Jon Andes, noting, “While Mrs. Addis and other Board members may disagree on issues, we have never been disagreeable. As a Board, we have valued her voice and perspective.”
The school board is comprised of seven members, each elected from one of the county’s election districts to serve staggered, four-year terms. The board says information on the process to appoint a new district six representative is expected soon.