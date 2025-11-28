DELMARVA- Holiday cheer is taking over Delmarva as communities across the region gear up for Christmas parades, tree lightings, festive markets and light shows. Here’s a town-by-town guide to some of the biggest family-friendly events happening in December.
Dover
Gift of Lights
More than 2.5 million lights will twinkle at the “Gift of Lights” drive-thru light show at Dover Motor Speedway, open nightly from Thanksgiving through Jan. 4. The nearly two-mile-long path features over 100 themed displays and special discount nights, such as Military Mondays, Pajama Night, and Christmas Sweater Night.
The light show runs Sunday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. During the week of Christmas (Dec. 21–28), hours extend to 5-10 p.m. nightly. Entry is at 1229 Persimmon Tree Lane.
Milford
Holiday Stroll and Christmas Market
Milford’s downtown will be filled with lights, music, and magic from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 during the annual Holiday Stroll and Christmas Market.
The event highlights include: Santa’s arrival and photo opportunities, bonfire with s’mores, food trucks and restaurant specials, local crafts and holiday shopping, children’s games and entertainment and a Holiday Love Drive for local families. Each $5 spent at participating businesses earns a raffle ticket toward gift baskets.
Milton
Hometown Christmas Parade
The Milton Fire Department will host its 2025 Hometown Christmas Parade on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The parade will travel through downtown Milton, starting at Atlantic Avenue and Union Street and ending at Milton Elementary School. Floats, festive music and a community celebration are all part of this cherished annual event. Parade participants can register or donate online.
Milton Tree Lighting
Milton Memorial Park will kick off its holiday festivities Saturday night. The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m., with the big tree lighting at 6 p.m. The Cape Chorale from Cape Henlopen High School will lead carols and a sing-along.
Lewes
Lewes Lights holiday tour
Lewes Lights is back for its sixth year, inviting the community to take a self-guided holiday light tour through the City of Lewes from Dec. 5 to 31. The free event runs nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. and features decorated homes and businesses throughout the city and surrounding gateways along Savannah Road and Kings Highway.
This year, Lewes Lights has shifted away from awards and competition, encouraging participants to decorate simply for the joy of the season. Businesses and homeowners can register online to be included on the official map and receive a Lewes Lights yard sign.
Georgetown
Holiday Model Train Display
The Georgetown Public Library’s holiday model train display returns for its 14th year. Admission is free, and the display is located on the library’s second floor.
Frankford
Christmas in the Park
Frankford’s 11th Annual Christmas in the Park starts with a tree and park lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 29 from 6-8 p.m. Additional events take place on Wednesday evenings—Dec. 3, 10, and 17—from 6-8 p.m. Each night includes cookies, hot cocoa, park decorations and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Gates open at 5:45 p.m. All events are free, and families are encouraged to bring their own cameras for Santa photos.
Rehoboth Beach
Tree lighting ceremony
The Rehoboth Beach community officially welcomes the holiday season with a tree lighting event at the bandstand. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with sing alongs to favorite holiday tunes and then the countdown to the lighting of the community tree.
Santa House
Christmas cheer is returning to the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach resort area as the Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce brings Santa’s House back to the Rehoboth Boardwalk at the end of Rehoboth Avenue. The chamber invites families to stop by, share their Christmas wish lists and snap photos with Santa, with donations accepted.
Santa is scheduled to appear Nov. 28 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 29 and 30 from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 6 and 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 13 and 14 from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 20 and 21 from 1 to 3 p.m., and Dec. 22 and 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. The chamber says hours are subject to change, weather permitting.
Schellville
The winter village, located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside, launched on Nov. 15. Most activities remain free and do not require advance tickets and tickets are only needed for special needs nights, private dining experiences and the popular Breakfast with Santa. All other attractions operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
Santa will greet children nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. whenever Schellville is open. Daytime visits are also available from 1 to 4 p.m. leading up to his departure for the North Pole on Dec. 23. Live bands will perform nightly from 6 to 9 p.m., and quiet hours will be offered Fridays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., with limited exceptions. Schellville’s full November and December calendars, as well as ticket links and event sign-ups, are available on the organization’s website.
Ocean Pines
Light Up the Pines
People in Ocean Pines can take part in the annual “Light Up the Pines” decorating program. Homeowners are encouraged to register by Dec. 12 to be included in the online lights map and entered to win one of three $50 bill credits from Choptank Electric Cooperative.
Participants can register after Dec. 12 to be added to the online map. Photos of decorated homes will be featured in a special holiday video. Email info@oceanpines.org or call 410-641-7717 ext. 3014 to register.
Ocean City
Winterfest of Lights
Winterfest at Northside Park is back with dazzling displays and a few new surprises for its anniversary season. Every Friday and Saturday, “Fire and Ice” nights include food trucks, live entertainment and firepit lounges.
Enchanted Evenings carriage rides are new and available on select dates—Dec. 1, 8, 9, and 15—for groups of 2 to 12. These private events include shopping, time with Santa and access to Winterfest amenities.
Jingle Bell Bazaar
Shop small at the Jingle Bell Bazaar Friday and Saturday at the outlets in West Ocean City. More than two dozen local makers will offer handmade gifts, art, jewelry, and treats. The Grinch will visit on Friday, and Santa stops by Saturday.
Chincoteague
Christmas Parade and light tours
The island’s 45th Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade steps off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 along Main Street. This year’s theme is “A Saltwater Christmas – Celebrating the Saltwater Cowboys and Cowgirls Through 100 Years of Pony Penning.”
Other events include: Homes for the Holidays Tour on Dec. 6, Christmas Tree Village at the Museum of Chincoteague Island, Dec. 5-6 and 12-13 and a Holiday Lights Tour with Santa at Beebe Ranch, Dec. 19-21. The Chincoteague Police Department will collect new toys during the parade for its Annual Toy Drive.
*This list continues to be updated with more and new events.