MILTON, Del. - A major new housing development near Milton is moving forward under the name Carey Farm, with plans to build 385 homes on a 192-acre parcel of farmland and forestland adjacent to the town limits. On Dec. 2, the Preliminary Land Use Service meeting prompted state and local agencies to weigh in on infrastructure, public safety and environmental considerations for the development.
The Carey Farm subdivision is proposed by CD Carey Farms LLC in partnership with Carl M. Freeman Companies. Located east of Shingle Point Road and southwest of Harbeson Road, the project is currently in the state’s PLUS review process. The property is set to be annexed into the Town of Milton and rezoned from AR-1 to R-1 with a Large Parcel Development overlay.
Estimated daily traffic and housing mix
The subdivision includes a mix of 242 single-family homes and 143 townhouses or duplexes, all of which are planned as market-rate ownership units. According to the PLUS application, the development is projected to generate over 3,000 car trips on an average day.
This significant increase in local traffic has prompted discussions at the meeting about road improvements, including the addition of a signalized intersection on Harbeson Road and dedicated bus stops.
Environmental and historic concerns
The project site currently includes about 116 acres of forestland, and the plan would remove more than 58 acres to make way for housing and roadways. During the PLUS meeting, state officials said they have flagged the area for a moderate to high potential of archaeological resources and are recommending a full archaeological survey before developers break ground.
Sidewalks, EV charging, and affordable housing
While no affordable units are currently listed in the plan, the Delaware State Housing Authority has encouraged the developer to include diverse housing types, and bike and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.
State agencies are also requiring the inclusion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure at every residential dwelling, and they are encouraging options for solar panels and garage-based EV charging stations.
What's next
The project is currently under review by state and local agencies. Written comments are due by Dec. 23, after which the developer may submit revised plans addressing environmental, infrastructure and public safety concerns.
Beside this property is the home of Scarlet Oaks. This community was annexed into the Town of Milton following a referendum in February 2024. That plan includes 163 homes on about 50 acres.