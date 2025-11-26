REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Schellville is adjusting its schedule for Thanksgiving week.
The winter village is open Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. It will close Thursday through Saturday.
Organizers say Schellville is always closed on Thanksgiving, and this year they’re also shutting down on Black Friday and Saturday at the request of government officials to help reduce traffic and keep roads safe.
Schellville will reopen Sunday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. and again from 5 to 9 p.m. Live bands will continue to play nightly from 6 to 9 p.m.
More information is available on Schellville’s website.