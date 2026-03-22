DAGSBORO, Del. - More than a dozen protesters gathered off Route 113 in Dagsboro on Sunday, holding signs and chanting against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Co-organizer Nyah Pérez said the issue is personal, noting her family is from Panama.
"I wouldn't be here if they didn't migrate," Pérez said.
Pérez also shared concerns about how immigrants are perceived and treated.
"I feel like people have a certain description of what an immigrant looks like, and I feel like that's just wrong. ICE is detaining people who have an accent, speak Spanish, who are of brown skin, and I feel like that's just wrong," Pérez said.
Iris Harris, who attended the protest, said many of her friends come from immigrant families.
"I'm just very angry. I just wish there was more sympathy and caring for people because there are people, too, and I think there needs to be a lot of change in our governments and just how everything's been running recently," Harris said.
Pérez also spoke about how she views basic rights for immigrants.
"I feel like your status should not determine whether or not you have human rights, and whether or not you get treated right," Pérez said.
Participants said the event was an opportunity to share perspectives and bring attention to immigration-related issues.
Last month, Sussex Central High School students gathered in front of the school for a peaceful student-led walkout over concerns about immigration and its impact on families in Sussex County.