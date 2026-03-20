DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is rolling out new security measures at all locations statewide, requiring customers to pass through weapons detection systems staffed by private security before entering facilities.
The new protocols, implemented this week, include staffed security screening at entrances along with updated entry and exit procedures. Law enforcement will continue to be present at each DMV location.
Officials say the changes are aimed at improving safety for both customers and staff. The changes come after Delaware State Trooper Matthew "Ty" Snook was shot and killed at the Wilmington DMV while working overtime.
"The Delaware DMV processes nearly one million transactions annually, and we appreciate the public's patience as we enhance security at our facilities statewide," said Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings.
The DMV also reminded customers that the Wilmington location remains open by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online at appointments.dmv.de.gov or by calling 302-744-2500 for those without internet access.
Locations in Delaware City, Dover, and Georgetown will continue to offer walk-in services.