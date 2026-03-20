dmv

Service at the Wilmington facility will be by appointment only to help manage customer volume in the facility.

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is rolling out new security measures at all locations statewide, requiring customers to pass through weapons detection systems staffed by private security before entering facilities.

The new protocols, implemented this week, include staffed security screening at entrances along with updated entry and exit procedures. Law enforcement will continue to be present at each DMV location.

Officials say the changes are aimed at improving safety for both customers and staff. The changes come after Delaware State Trooper Matthew "Ty" Snook was shot and killed at the Wilmington DMV while working overtime. 

"The Delaware DMV processes nearly one million transactions annually, and we appreciate the public's patience as we enhance security at our facilities statewide," said Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings.

The DMV also reminded customers that the Wilmington location remains open by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online at appointments.dmv.de.gov or by calling 302-744-2500 for those without internet access.

Locations in Delaware City, Dover, and Georgetown will continue to offer walk-in services.

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

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