SoDel Fest

The 10th and final Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival will take place May 30 in Rehoboth Beach, featuring tastings from local restaurants, live music and a charity benefit supporting mental health resources for hospitality workers. (SoDel Fest)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The 10th annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival will return May 30 for its final year, bringing local restaurants, live music and a charitable mission to the Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth Beach.

The festival, often called SoDel Fest, is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature unlimited tastings from more than 20 area restaurants along with more than 100 selections of wine, craft beer, cocktails and mocktails.

Entertainment will include live music performances and the Chef Throwdown, a “Chopped”-style cooking competition in which chefs create dishes using mystery ingredients.

Organized by Creative Coastal Connections Corp., a nonprofit, the event has raised more than $300,000 for local charities over the past decade. This year’s proceeds will benefit Celebrate Wellness, a nonprofit that supports the mental health of hospitality workers by providing education, connecting people to wellness resources and offering financial assistance for mental health services.

Tickets are currently on sale, with early-bird pricing available.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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