REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The 10th annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival will return May 30 for its final year, bringing local restaurants, live music and a charitable mission to the Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth Beach.
The festival, often called SoDel Fest, is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature unlimited tastings from more than 20 area restaurants along with more than 100 selections of wine, craft beer, cocktails and mocktails.
Entertainment will include live music performances and the Chef Throwdown, a “Chopped”-style cooking competition in which chefs create dishes using mystery ingredients.
Organized by Creative Coastal Connections Corp., a nonprofit, the event has raised more than $300,000 for local charities over the past decade. This year’s proceeds will benefit Celebrate Wellness, a nonprofit that supports the mental health of hospitality workers by providing education, connecting people to wellness resources and offering financial assistance for mental health services.
Tickets are currently on sale, with early-bird pricing available.