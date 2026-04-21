SELBYVILLE, Del. - Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced several new shows as part of its 2026 concert season, expanding an already packed lineup that now stretches into the fall.
Tickets for the newly added performances go on sale Friday, April 24. The additions include country artist Cole Swindell on Aug. 5, Changes In Latitudes, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, on Sept. 4, George Thorogood & The Destroyers on Sept. 10, and rock band Styx on Oct. 2.
In March, the venue announced acts and events spanning from July to October. Some of those additional acts include Go Go Gadjet, Jon Pardi, and Lee Brice.