Freeman Arts Pavilion

Tickets for the newly added performances go on sale Friday, April 24. 

SELBYVILLE, Del. - Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced several new shows as part of its 2026 concert season, expanding an already packed lineup that now stretches into the fall.

Tickets for the newly added performances go on sale Friday, April 24. The additions include country artist Cole Swindell on Aug. 5, Changes In Latitudes, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, on Sept. 4, George Thorogood & The Destroyers on Sept. 10, and rock band Styx on Oct. 2.

In March, the venue announced acts and events spanning from July to October. Some of those additional acts include Go Go Gadjet, Jon Pardi, and Lee Brice.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you