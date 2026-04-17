DELAWARE - Three farm families with more than a century of history on their land were honored Thursday during an induction ceremony at the Delaware Agricultural Museum as part of the Delaware Century Farm Program.
The program recognizes families who have owned and farmed at least 10 acres of their original land for 100 years or more, or who generate more than $10,000 annually in agricultural sales. With this year’s additions, Delaware has now recognized 163 Century Farms over the past 39 years.
“This is a celebration of heritage,” said Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton, whose own family farm in Sussex County dates to 1929. “Thank you for your perseverance. I know it can be tough sometimes. Thank you for what you do and congratulations.”
The 2026 honorees represent all three counties and reflect generations of agricultural tradition.
Iona Stables & Inn, Milford
This farm was purchased on Jan. 5, 1876, at the beginning of America’s centennial celebration, by David and Margaret Argo. They purchased adjoining land parcels from James Reed in several instances from 1876 to 1928. The original parcel included 405 acres.
Dave and Margaret operated a blacksmith shop where mail was dropped off for Cedar Creek Hundred residents. The crossroad was eventually named Argo’s Corner because of the prominence of the mail drop location.
Today, under owners Robert Keith Muncy and Linda Wolford Muncy, the honored land includes horse stables and is rented for vegetables, grain and soybean production.
Wright Family Farms, Harrington
This land was purchased on March 21, 1919, by William and Effie Wright. They had one son, Maurice, and two daughters, Mary and Pauline. Maurice inherited the farm in 1966. Maurice & Lelia Wright then sold the farm to their son Ronald and his wife Shirleen in April 1973 – 53 years ago. Ronald and Shirleen are the current owners.
The original farmhouse was built in 1929, with poultry houses added to the property in 1976 and 1978. The land includes the original round top barn, a corn crib lean and a machine shed.
The land has been the home for chickens, pigs and other poultry and produced corn, soybeans and wheat.
Staats Family Farm, Smyrna/Clayton
This property was purchased by Herman and Elizabeth Staats on March 18, 1922. They had five children: Charles, Anderson, Bessie, Perkins and Anna. Charles & Bessie Staats purchased the farm in July 1941 for $8,000, the equivalent of approximately $180,000 today, according to the state.
Their son, Charles Jr. and his wife Shirley took over the farm in January 1971. Charles and Shirly passed away last year, leaving their daughter Teresa and her husband John Swartz as Trustees of the Irrevocable Trust of Charles and Shirley Staats.
Throughout its history, the farm has produced corn, wheat and soybeans.
Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign for their property, an engraved plate and legislative tributes recognizing their long-standing contributions to Delaware agriculture.