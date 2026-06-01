LEWES, Del. - There are exciting new changes coming to the Hopkins Preserve off Sweetbriar Road, formerly the Hopkins Cow Pasture.
In 2022, there was a bargain sale with the county to ensure the land stayed open space. Now the Sussex County Land Trust is managing the Preserve, and is turning the open space into a park and recreation area.
Sara Bluhm with the Sussex County Land Trust is anticipating a multi-use area. "Eventually it will be open space with constructed wetlands, a parking lot, restrooms, and there is access off the Georgetown-Lewes Trail via the shared use path we put in."
A portion of the Preserve is connected to the Masonic Lodge that's under construction.
"Part of the deal with Walt Hopkins is that they would take a corner of the Preserve to move their Mason Lodge, from Lewes to here with parking and event space," Bluhm said.
The property contains 11 acres of preserved forest dating back at least 100 years. In addition, Hopkins Hill is one of the most distinguishing features on the property, which includes a stand of trees dating back more than a century. The plan also includes a seasonal wetlands, a meadow, 10 acres of reforestation, a multi-purpose ADA trail around the perimeter named Hopkins Loop Trail. The property will also have restrooms, signage, bike racks, picnic tables and benches.
Sussex County Land Trust is a non-profit conservation organization, dedicated to protecting natural, cultural, agricultural and recreational resources through land preservation, stewardship and education.