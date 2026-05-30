LEWES, Del. - The Sussex County Land Trust, in partnership with Rocking the Docks and Delaware 250, announced plans for “Stars Over Sussex: A Delaware 250 Celebration at Rocking the Docks” on Thursday, July 2, at the Cape May–Lewes Ferry Terminal.
The evening will feature Fleetwood Macked, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, as part of the Rocking the Docks summer concert series. The celebration will conclude with a coordinated fireworks and drone show highlighting America’s semiquincentennial.
Ticketed viewing areas will be available at the ferry terminal, but organizers said the fireworks and drone show will also be visible from several public areas around Lewes, including Lewes Beach, Grain On the Rocks and nearby waterfront locations.