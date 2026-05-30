Ferry Fireworks

The evening will feature Fleetwood Macked, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, as part of the Rocking the Docks summer concert series. The celebration will conclude with a coordinated fireworks and drone show highlighting America’s semiquincentennial.

LEWES, Del. - The Sussex County Land Trust, in partnership with Rocking the Docks and Delaware 250, announced plans for “Stars Over Sussex: A Delaware 250 Celebration at Rocking the Docks” on Thursday, July 2, at the Cape May–Lewes Ferry Terminal.

The evening will feature Fleetwood Macked, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, as part of the Rocking the Docks summer concert series. The celebration will conclude with a coordinated fireworks and drone show highlighting America’s semiquincentennial.

Ticketed viewing areas will be available at the ferry terminal, but organizers said the fireworks and drone show will also be visible from several public areas around Lewes, including Lewes Beach, Grain On the Rocks and nearby waterfront locations.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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