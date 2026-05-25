LEWES, Del. —An open letter obtained by CoastTV News and sent to Lewes Mayor and City Council is raising new concerns about alleged toxicity and employee treatment inside City Hall as two separate independent investigations continue.
The letter, dated May 22, was written by a staffer and includes scathing claims of workplace behavior in just a few months of working for the city.
“I’ve witnessed a co-worker being coerced into performing a task that she blatantly was not comfortable with at the hands of an administrator and City Council member,” the staffer writes. "I’ve seen another co-worker brought to tears after being berated by a supervisor and another member of the support staff."
The letter was addressed to Mayor and City Council, the City Manager and Deputy City manager, and cc'd leadership from various city departments and other staffers.
The staffer added that another employee said they were leaving because of “the toxic environment in City Hall.”
The letter calls on city administration and elected leaders to set aside “personal agendas” and address what the staffer described as negative impacts on morale, day-to-day operations and workplace culture.
"Maybe it’s time for those in administration and those on City Council to look at the bigger picture," the email reads. "If you think “your camp” is without blame in the current situation, you are wrong."
Mayor responds, references two separate investigations
Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco tells CoastTV the city will not be making a public comment on the letter until the city can address the memo as well as complete two ongoing investigations: one on a personnel issue and the other on "governance practice."
“Please do note — The City of Lewes takes the concerns raised in this memo and all complaints made by any staff toward any manager, staff, volunteer or elected official as a serious matter," Mayor Marasco tells CoastTV. "We respect the privacy and confidentiality of personnel issues and request that the public allow our independent investigations to be conducted in a timely and thoughtful manner.”
Mayor Marasco confirms to CoastTV the two investigations she is referring to are one filed against the Deputy Mayor and another into how a video including public comments critical of Council-member Joe Elder went missing from the city of Lewes' website days before Elder was up for re-election. Elder went on to win re-election by 35 votes.
In an email to CoastTV, Mayor Marasco said she planned to address the open letter with administrators before speaking publicly.
"I believe it is best for our council along with our city manager and human relations manager to meet with city staff to listen and lay out a positive path forward," she writes. "Direct and honest communication is always the best approach to address any organizational concerns."
According to the city's website, the Mayor and City Council were already scheduled to have an executive session and work session on Wednesday.