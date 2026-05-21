LEWES, Del. - Lewes City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe and Deputy City Manager Janet Reeves have filed formal workplace harassment, bullying, retaliation and discrimination complaints against Deputy Mayor Khalil Saliba, alleging what they describe as a prolonged pattern of hostile behavior within city government.
The complaints were filed May 11 and accuse Saliba of intimidation, public humiliation and discriminatory conduct dating back to the summer of 2025, according to a press release.
McCabe and Reeves allege Saliba opposed McCabe’s appointment as city manager from the beginning and later engaged in repeated conduct aimed at undermining city administration and damaging professional reputations.
According to the complaints, Saliba refused to participate in regular working meetings with the city manager, despite other council members continuing communication with city administration. The release said that efforts to address concerns directly were rejected.
The complaints also reference a confrontation following a grievance submitted by the police union. The complaints allege Saliba confronted McCabe in her office “in an aggressive and intimidating manner,” yelling at her before storming out and slamming the door. The release stated staff members felt threatened and intimidated following the exchange.
An additional incident involved planning for a city event. The release states that after McCabe reportedly explained to Saliba that staffing limitations prevented additional support for the event, while offering to fund outside consulting assistance, Saliba allegedly responded, “I bet if I held a gun to your head, you would tell me you couldn’t do it.”
The city manager and deputy city manager said they experienced repeated verbal attacks, public singling out during council meetings, retaliation related to administrative responsibilities and ongoing bullying behavior.
“Public officials have an obligation to conduct themselves professionally , with civility, and respectfully, regardless of policy disagreements,” the City Manager stated. “No employee should be subjected to intimidation, humiliation, discrimination, retaliation, or bullying in the workplace.”
The release said Reeves discussed the behavior twice with Mayor Amy Marasco and once directly with Saliba. The city manager and deputy city manager also said Marasco was informed May 11 that the complaints had been filed. Despite the complaints, Marasco recommended Saliba’s reappointment as deputy mayor during the May 19 mayor and city council meeting, according to the release.
CoastTV reached out to Saliba who said, "These allegations are categorically false. This is sad. I look forward to demonstrating the truth at the appropriate time."
McCabe and Reeves are requesting an independent review of the allegations and action to "ensure a safe, professional, and respectful workplace environment for all City employees." McCabe and Reeves are also requesting Saliba’s immediate resignation from city council.
The release further requests safeguards preventing Saliba from communicating directly or indirectly with the city manager, deputy city manager and relevant city staff during the process.
The city manager and deputy city manager said they will have no further comment because the matter involves personnel and legal issues.
"Failure to apply comparable standards when serious allegations are raised against a sitting Councilmember creates the appearance of unequal treatment and undermines public confidence in the City’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and workplace safety," said the release.
On March 9, Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Susan Stewart publicly accused Commissioner Suzanne Goode of ongoing misconduct. Stewart alleged that Goode’s communications included racially and sexually demeaning remarks about city staff and officials, harassment targeting city staff and commissioners based on religion, and demeaning references to disabled family members of other commissioners.
According to Stewart, the city issued multiple formal cease-and-desist letters, but the conduct continued. Stewart called for Goode's email record to be released publicly and a formal reprimand.
However, Goode denied the allegations and referred to the claims as "outrageous and fabricated."