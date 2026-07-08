MILFORD, Del. - The community is mourning the loss of mom and nurse practitioner Jessica Bradley following an apparent murder-suicide at a home near Milford over the weekend.
Delaware State Police said troopers responded around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Sugar Maple Drive in the Sugar Maple Farms community after a man called 911 and reported he had killed his wife before hanging up.
After multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the caller, the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team entered the home.
Police said they found 38-year-old Jessica Bradley with gunshot wounds and 43-year-old Brooks Bradley with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement shared Tuesday, Bayhealth identified Jessica Bradley as a nurse practitioner and remembered her as "a compassionate clinician, a trusted caregiver and a cherished member of the Bayhealth family."
"She dedicated her career to caring for others and made a lasting difference in the lives of countless patients, families and fellow team members," the health system said.
To help support her family, the Bayhealth Foundation has established the Jessica Bradley Fund. Bayhealth said donations can be made online.
State Rep. Bryan Shupe shared an online meal train for the Bradleys' two sons.
"Please join me in praying for these two young boys and their family as they walk through this unimaginable tragedy," said Shupe. "Every act of kindness, every prayer, and every gift can make a real difference during this incredibly difficult time."
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the incident and asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Z. Spudis at (302) 752-3795.