LEWES, Del. — Sources confirm multiple complaints have been made against Lewes City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe, including one filed as recently as this month.
According to sources, the complaints against McCabe come from the Lewes Police Department. When asked about the reported complaints against McCabe from within his department, Lewes Police Chief Tom Spell said, “I can’t comment on pending personnel matters.”
McCabe has not responded to multiple calls and emails from CoastTV News requesting comment. CoastTV News approached McCabe before and after a Lewes work session Tuesday, where she declined to answer questions, only repeatedly saying "no comment."
CoastTV News has requested a formal sit-down interview with McCabe regarding the claims.
McCabe's Deputy City Manager Janet Reeves told CoastTV: "There have been complaints filed, and we're going through the process with our HR department."
Previous grievance filed against McCabe
The reported tension between McCabe and the police department dates back to 2025. In June 2025, the police union filed a formal grievance and issued a unanimous vote of no confidence against McCabe. The Fraternal Order of Police claimed the promotions of three officers violated the union contract.
Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco previously said the grievance was later resolved.
Missing video
The claims of complaints against McCabe come as scrutiny intensifies around Lewes city government and as an investigation begins into a missing video that was critical of city staff and one council member. The video was taken off the city's website days before an election. Lewes Building Official Jon Ward told CoastTV News he requested the video be taken down pending legal review because comments made in the video could influence one of his personnel complaints.
When asked who removed the video, Ward said he did not know.
Additionally, an open letter emailed from a staffer addressed to city leadership claimed working in Lewes City Hall is "toxic" and "negative."
"Maybe it’s time for those in administration and those on City Council to look at the bigger picture," the email reads. "If you think “your camp” is without blame in the current situation, you are wrong."