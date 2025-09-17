LEWES, Del.- A dispute between the city of Lewes and the police union over officer promotions has been resolved.
The Fraternal Order of Police filed a grievance in June, saying the promotions of three officers violated the union contract. Mayor Amy Marasco says the promotions have been rescinded, and City Council is reviewing how to reinstate them properly.
Marasco said the issue was not about the officers’ performance. “It was really about following procedures,” she said. “There were some past practices that became how things were done that weren’t always in alignment with policy. Council was really strong about saying we’ve got to adhere to the written policies. If those policies need to be changed, they can be, but they have to be done procedurally correctly. When you change police policy, you do it in consultation with the union, which is our commitment going forward.”
The city plans to review its promotion policies to make them clearer for the future, according to Marasco. The City Manager, Police Chief, and the FOP will now develop a framework for succession planning and update departmental policies related to career advancement, promotions, and workforce procedures.
The updates will focus on consistency, transparency, and fairness. In a press release, Union legal representative Tim Mullaney and Mayor Marasco expressed confidence that the agreement will strengthen cooperation between city management and the police department while reinforcing a commitment to clear and reliable policies.
The three officers are eligible for future promotions, and council will consider possible compensation for the temporary changes in rank and pay.
Marasco also confirmed that a separate, confidential grievance has been filed, but it is unrelated to this case.