MILFORD, Del. - A grandmother raising four grandchildren, including two children with special needs, received a life-changing gift just in time for the holidays: a reliable car, thanks to The House of David, a Milford-based nonprofit.
On Sunday, Nov. 23, the organization presented a fully functional, low-mileage Mazda CX-3 to the local woman, who has been managing both her grandchildren’s medical needs and her own health challenges, without dependable transportation, said the organization.
Led by Pastor David Shockley and a board of dedicated community members from Sussex County and across Delaware, The House of David focuses on uplifting families and addressing critical needs. The Mazda was donated earlier this season, and after undergoing repairs and inspection, it was deemed ready to serve a family in need.
“Moments like this embody the heart of Thanksgiving—gratitude made visible through action,” said Pastor David Shockley. “We are humbled to be part of this family’s story and grateful for a community that consistently steps up for one another.”
The grandmother makes regular trips to A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children to care for her grandchildren and has faced mounting challenges without reliable transportation. The car marks a turning point, giving the family more stability during a time when support is most needed the organization said.